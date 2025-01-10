Australia’s southeast faces extreme fire risk amid heatwave

(Reuters): Australia’s southeast is experiencing a heatwave that has intensified on Sunday, increasing the risk of bushfires and prompting authorities to issue fire bans in parts of Victoria state.

The country is in the midst of a high-risk bushfire season, with recent fires having already caused significant damage, including a large blaze in Victoria’s Grampians National Park that destroyed homes and farmland.

Temperatures in Victoria could reach as high as 45 °C on Sunday, with Melbourne expected to reach 38°C.

In the town of Mildura, in the state’s northwest, temperatures were forecast to reach 42°C, already surpassing the average maximum for January by 10:30 a.m.

The heat has led to total fire bans in three Victorian districts, with authorities categorizing the fire danger as “extreme,” the second-highest rating.

The Bureau of Meteorology stated that temperatures are expected to peak in Victoria on Sunday, leading to an increase in fire danger across more districts.

Heatwave warnings are also in place for the states of Western Australia, New South Wales, and Tasmania. However, a wind change bringing cooler weather is expected in the southeast on Sunday night.

Despite the current high fire risks, the past few bushfire seasons have been quieter compared to the devastating 2019-2020 “Black Summer,” which saw widespread destruction, including the loss of 33 lives and billions of animal.