Australia’s spy chief warns of ‘aggressive espionage threat’ from Russia

SYDNEY (AFP) : Australia’s spy chief has singled out Russia as an “aggressive espionage threat,” saying several Moscow-linked intelligence officers have been caught and expelled in recent years.

Intelligence boss Mike Burgess used a speech on Thursday night to warn of the mounting threat posed by foreign actors such as Russia and China.

Burgess said 24 major espionage operations had been dismantled since 2022 — more than the previous eight years combined.

“A new iteration of great power competition is driving a relentless hunger for strategic advantage and an insatiable appetite for inside information,” he said.

“Russia remains a persistent and aggressive espionage threat,” added Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization.

Without providing details, Burgess said a number of Russian spies had been expelled from Australia in recent years.

He also mentioned China and Iran as nations actively trying to pilfer classified information.

“You would be genuinely shocked by the number and names of countries trying to steal our secrets,” he said.

Repeating a warning sounded earlier this year, Burgess said foreign actors were targeting Australia’s fledgling nuclear-powered submarine program.

Australia plans to deploy stealthy nuclear-powered submarines in a pact with the United States and Britain known as AUKUS.

“In particular, we are seeing foreign intelligence services taking a very unhealthy interest in AUKUS and its associated capabilities,” said Burgess.

Australian police last year charged a married Russian-born couple with spying for Moscow.

The couple — accused of trying to steal military secrets — had lived in Australia for more than 10 years.