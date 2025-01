Zurich (Reuters): Austria was ready for the ending of a gas transit deal between Russia and Ukraine and supplies to the country continue through other sources such as feed-in points in Germany or Italy and from storage facilities, the government said on Wednesday.

“We did our homework and were well prepared for this scenario,” Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said in a statement.

“Austria is no longer dependent on gas from Russia – and that is a good thing,” she added.