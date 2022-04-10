Austrian Chancellor will visit Russia today

VIENNA (TASS): Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to visit Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This information was confirmed to TASS on Sunday by the office of the Federal Chancellor of Austria in response to a related question.

“We can confirm the trip planned for Monday,” the chancellor’s office said in response to a request to confirm information from the Austrian media that Nehammer intends to visit Moscow.

Information about the negotiations was also confirmed by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. “Yes, we confirm,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that Nehammer intended to make this trip after talks this weekend with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. The trip was coordinated with the leadership of the European Union and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. As noted in the environment of the chancellor, Nehammer wants to make an attempt to promote a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Nehammer on Saturday held talks in Kyiv with Zelensky, met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

If the chancellor arrives in Moscow, this will be the first visit by an EU leader to Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine.

