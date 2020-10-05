resized_1d414-2020-10-01t132425z_740188756_rc2p9j92v7em_rtrmadp_3_eu-summit

Austria’s Kurz cancels meetings as colleague tests positive for COVID-19

The Frontier Post / October 5, 2020

F.P Report

AUSTRIA : Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has cancelled all his appointments for the day and is being tested for the new coronavirus after an unidentified close colleague tested positive, a spokesman for Kurz said on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler of the Greens has taken the same precautions, and Kurz’s staff are also being tested, the spokesman said, adding that Kurz was not in quarantine.

Kurz and Kogler were last in contact with the colleague on Wednesday, Austrian news agency APA said.

