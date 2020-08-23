AUTA to back FAPUASA’s protest

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA) has shown serious concern over the unilateral proposed amendments in the Universities Act 2016 and the illegal ban imposed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor on selection boards.

In a news statement issued here, President of AUTA Prof Dr Shah Alam Khan Wazir has demanded from the government to immediately lift the ban on selection boards that is against the spirit of the Universities Act and has affected and deprived teaching faculty from the due rights of promotion.

It added that president AUTA also expressed concern over the deliberate ignorance of major stakeholders in the amendments of the Universities Act.

It maintained that AUTA is fully resolved that they would be in forefront in the protest called by FAPUASA KP chapter if the Government failed to lift the ban by the deadline.

It added further that Prof Shah Alam Wazir urged that officials in Higher Education Department and governor house should sit with the stakeholders and find amicable solutions to the ongoing problems in Universities which has severely affected the higher education in the province.