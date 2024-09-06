Authorities blame UNESCO

GHOR (Khaama Press): The Deputy Minister of Information and Culture of Taliban, Atiqullah Azizi, has stated that international organizations, particularly UNESCO, have failed to protect the Minaret of Jam.

Azizi mentioned that the historic minaret, which recent devastating floods have not damaged, remains at risk from natural disasters.

Reports indicate that Azizi criticized international cultural organizations for not fulfilling their duties in safeguarding this ancient monument during his visit to Ghor.

Azizi traveled to Shahrak District in Ghor with a technical team to assess potential damage and risks to the Minaret of Jam. The Taliban Prime Minister has assigned a delegation led by the Ministry of Information and Culture to find solutions for strengthening and protecting the minaret.

The Minaret of Jam is one of Afghanistan’s most significant historical landmarks. It was built around 1194 AD by Sultan Ghiyath al-Din Muhammad Ghuri of the Ghurid dynasty. It is considered a masterpiece of Ghurid Islamic architecture but has been at risk in recent years due to changes in river paths and inadequate maintenance.

The recent criticism highlights the urgent need for international support and action to preserve the Minaret of Jam, a key piece of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage.

Ensuring its protection and maintenance is crucial not only for preserving its historical value but also for safeguarding the broader cultural legacy of the region.