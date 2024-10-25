Authority to issue citizenship certificate transferred to DG Immigration and Passport

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to transfer the authority to issue citizenship certificates to the director general of Immigration and Passport.

A government bill amending the Citizenship Act of 1926 has been presented in the National Assembly.

The amendment to Section-3 proposes shifting the power to grant citizenship from the federal cabinet to the DG Immigration and Passport.

According to the bill, in case of rejection of a citizenship application, appeals can be made to the Secretary of Interior. Additionally, the authority to extend the oath-taking period will also shift from the cabinet to the Secretary of Interior.