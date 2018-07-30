Authority to name KPK CM rests with Imran Khan: Pervez Khattak

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pervez Khattak has overtly rejected ‘reckless’ news attributed to me that he would quit politics if office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister was not awarded to him.

Khattak adopted the stance that only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan would announce the name in this regard. However, he added that name for post of KPK CM has not been finalized thus far.

Dispelling statements attributed to him, the former KPK CM added that rumors of factions within PTI were nothing but fake. “Khan saab [Imran Khan] has not made any decision yet. I will accept whatever decision is announced in this regard. News channels are airing propaganda against me”, added Khattak.

On meeting with KPK’s MPAs-elect, Khattak stated that meeting was called to celebrate landslide victory in general elections. However, Shehram Tarkai and Atif Khan—candidate shortlisted for post of KPK CM—did not attend the meeting.

Rumors have had it that Pervez Khattak was adamant on holding the office of KPK CM. Several private media channels aired that Khattak has conveyed to the party leadership that he will not join the federal cabinet. “The party has a huge mandate in the country just because of my performance in KP,” he added.

