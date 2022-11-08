Bilawal greets Sikh community on Guru Nanak’s birthday

F.P. Report

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the Sikh community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of the birthday of Guru Nanak Devji.

In his message on the auspicious occasion, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan paid tributes to Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Gurus.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the pilgrims congregated in Nankana Sahib from different nooks and corners of the world to carry forward the message of peace and tolerance professed by Guru Nanak.

He said that Pakistan and the people of Pakistan are proud to be the custodian of the holy places of the Sikh community and both the government and the people would offer every facility for them to perform their pilgrimages.

The PPP Chairman said that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal status and opportunities for all its citizens without discrimination. Everyone is allowed to freely perform their religious and spiritual rituals without fear, he added.