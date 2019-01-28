Autopsy reveals all four Sahiwal shooting victims shot in head from close distance

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Four people including two women who were brutally killed in Sahiwal incident were shot in the head, the autopsy report revealed on Monday.

According to the post mortem report, 13-year-old Areeba who was gunned down along with her parents in an alleged encounter, was shot at six times due to which her ribs also fractured.

The report further stated that Areeba’s father Khalil was shot at 11 times from which one bullet pierced his head.

On the other hand, driver Zeeshan was shot at 13 times which caused bones to stick out of head skin.

It further stated that Nabeela was shot at four times from which one bullet pierced his head.

The autopsy report revealed that the bullets were fired from a close distance.

Meanwhile, counsel of the family members of Sahiwal victims has demanded security from the government. He claimed that threats were being given to family of the victims and he also received a threating call.

The lawyer said that he has informed the CTD about the matter. Counsel presented the audio call to media and said that Grade 20 officer of CTD threatened him that he should take back the case otherwise he will be killed.

On the other hand, the eye witnesses have started recording their statement in the case at Yousafwala police station.

On January 19, CTD officials killed four people, including a couple and their teenage daughter in an alleged “encounter” in Sahiwal, triggering a national outcry that prompted the government to take the security officials into custody and order an investigation into the incident.

The officials claimed that the ‘terrorists’ were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO). Three other terrorists including Shahid Jabar and Abdul Rahman managed to flee during the chase near the toll plaza of Sahiwal.

They also claimed of confiscating explosives and weapons from the car adding that officers were investigating into the matter as part of the operation in Faisalabad on January 16.

Contrarily, an eye witness has told the media that the deceased were neither equipped with any weapon nor resisted officers whereas three children were also present in the car.

The eyewitnesses further said that the children while speaking to them at a nearby petrol station claimed that the “police have killed their parents”.

“Following the firing incident, the police left the children at the petrol station where they spoke to us. A few minutes later, however, CTD officials returned and took the children with them to an undisclosed location,” the eyewitnesses added.