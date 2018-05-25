Avenfield reference: Hussain Nawaz is owner of London flats, says Maryam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz has said that her brother Hussain Nawaz is the real owner of flats in London and adding that he is also the beneficial owner of Nielsen and Nescoll.

This he said while recording her statement in Avenfield case in the accountability court on Friday. She also rejected the evidence of Hussain Nawaz interview with the private channel and added that it is not as per the law.

She also showed reservations and said that Robert Radley report cannot be trusted as it is contrary to the facts.

Maryam remarked that they had submitted the trust deed to the Supreme Court; however, the apex court did not ask any question about the trust deed.

Maryam asserted that the entire process of engaging the IT expert and submitting him the documents is very suspicious and adding that Robert Radley was hired through Wajid Zia’s cousin and we were never informed why the services of Radley not taken through the foreign office.

It is pertinent to note that Robert W Radley of Radley Forensic Document Laboratory was hired by the joint investigation team (JIT), tasked by Supreme Court to probe Sharif family’s assets, to examine the documents presented by the Sharif family regarding Avenfiled apartments.

Maryam, alongside her father Nawaz Sharif and husband Capt (retired) Safdar, is appearing before the court of accountability judge Muhammad Bashir.

On Thursday, Maryam had recorded her statement in 46 of the 128 questions asked by the accountability court.

Maryam rejected the report and saying that the joint investigation team and its report are irrelevant in the case of Avenfield properties.

Following a pattern similar to Nawaz, Maryam started her statement by criticising the members of the JIT. Nawaz has already recorded his statement in the court.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only

