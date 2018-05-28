Avenfield reference: Maryam Nawaz rejects being beneficial owner of London properties, companies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz has rejected being the owner of Avenfield properties and companies. She said this while recording her statement in Avenfield reference on Monday.

The Avenfield reference is one of three corruption cases filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court’s directives after announcing the historic Panama papers case on July 28 last year.

Maryam Nawaz said that she never took any financial advantage from these companies and adding that she has nothing to do with 25% shares of Gulf Steel Mills, Al-Taufiq case, and settlement worth Rs12 million.

During the proceedings, Maryam also showed concerned over the letters which were used as evidence against Sharif family and adding that it cannot be made part of the court records.

Maryam mentioned the two letters include one which was submitted by Joint Investigation Team Head Wajid Zia on July 3, 2017, and other by Mossack Fonseca dated June 22, 2012.

Maryam, who started recording her statement on Thursday, has recorded her statement in 82 of the 128 questions asked by the court.

Maryam, along with husband Captain (retd) Safdar and father Nawaz Sharif, is appearing before accountability judge Muhammad Bashir.

At the last hearing on Friday, Maryam had remarked that the flats in London are the property of her brother Hussain Nawaz, adding that he is also the beneficial owner of British Virgin Islands offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll.

Maryam further shared that the report compiled by forensic expert Robert Radley cannot be trusted as it is contrary to the facts.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

