Avenfield reference: Nawaz Sharif dismisses his business affiliations with Qatari family

ISLAMABAD: The ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he was not involved in any business deal with the Qatari family.

This he said on Tuesday after resumed morning recording his statement in the Avenfield properties reference against the Sharif family.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family’s London properties, is among three filed against Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court’s directives.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar appeared before Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Regarding the letters written by Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor al Thani, former premier Nawaz said that the letters were verified by the prince himself and he informed the apex court.

Nawaz added that the JIT didn’t even bother to record the statement of the Qatari prince.

While replying on his alleged involvement in Dubai Steel Mills, Nawaz claimed that he just attended its inauguration ceremony and nothing more and adding that he has nothing with it.

Nawaz Sharif also dismissed any business relations or affiliation and adding that he was never the owner, director or shareholder of Capital FZE.

Moreover, NAB prosecutor raised objections over the way Nawaz was recording his statement.

The suspect should record his statement and he can take help from his legal counsel on certain legal points, he said. “This is no way that the story jotted down in six days is being read out loud.”

Nawaz Sharif informed that court that he own his statement and prepared the statement with the help of legal counsel Khawaja Harris.

He clarified that his throat hurts if I read for too long. This is why I asked Khawaja Harris to read my statement and If NAB had a problem with it then they should’ve raised objections in yesterday’s hearing, he added.

After the objections from NAB prosecutor, Nawaz started reading the statement himself.

Earlier on Monday, Nawaz recorded his answers to 55 of the 128 questions asked by the accountability court. He had remarked that the prosecution had ‘failed miserably’ to prove both, its stance and any link between him and the London flats, in the Avenfield properties reference.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

