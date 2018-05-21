Avenfield reference: Nawaz Sharif records statement in NAB court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case on July 28 was unnecessary and inappropriate which led to his disqualification on the basis of Iqama.

Nawaz Sharif said this while recording his statement in the Avenfield reference before the accountability court on Monday.

Nawaz Sharif and his family facing the Avenfield reference and it is one of three reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the directives of Supreme Court.

Maryam Nawaz and MNA Capt (retd) Safdar, will also record their statements on Monday (today), are now in the court.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that Supreme Court verdict affected his right of a trial and regarding the JIT which was formed by the apex court to investigate the Sharif family assets, Nawaz said that he had reservations over the members of the investigation team and also recorded his reservations as per Article 10 of the Constitution (Right to Fair Trial).

Former premier Nawaz showed objections over the JIT members and claimed that some of them were affiliated with different political parties.

He added that JIT head Wajid Zia was biased in the investigation from the start and other members are clearly affiliated with the opposition parties which show the quality of this JIT team.

Nawaz also questioned the inclusion of officer Military Intelligence (MI) and ISI and claimed that the JIT report was totally affected by the current strained civilian-military relations.

During the last hearing on Friday, the testimonies of the Sharif family could not be recorded as the defense had raised objections to the questions sent by the accountability court and sought more time to ponder over them.

An accountability court has sought responses to 127 questions from Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield Properties reference.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

