Aviation Division is heading towards development

F.P. Report

ISALAMABAD: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and Civil Aviation Authority are heading towards its development phase in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The productive policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, which completes its one year, are now bearing fruit for the betterment of the national institutions.CAA has played a vital role in the promotion of tourism as per the vision of PM Khan as the institution introduced 3200 positions to end unemployment. Moreover, Aviation Division Spokesperson said that the foundation stone a new airport was laid in Gwadar during this year. Following the successful foreign policy of the premier, the flights of British Airways were resumed in this year, whereas, the process for installation of modern equipment at different airports of the country alongside its modification as per international standards was continued. The concerned authorities have also continued construction of new runways at the airports, whereas, the PIA revenue increased after the resumption of major routes including Lahore, Islamabad, United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

The government is implementing a business plan for taking out the national flag-carrier from the major financial losses to transform it into a profitable institution. Spokeperson to Aviation Division said that PIA received 30 per cent revenue during the last six months. The services of Airports Security Force (ASF) also played an important role in eliminating money laundering, gold and narcotics smuggling during its actions carried out on different airports. The ASF staff members have also foiled bids to smuggle weapons besides arresting the accused persons.