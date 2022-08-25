AVM Aurangzeb named as new PAF spokesperson

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, SI(M), has been appointed as Director General Public Relations (Air Force). Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He holds Master’s degrees in Military Arts from China and National Security & War Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad. The Air Officer has served as Directing Staff and faculty member at National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties in Saudi Arabia as Contingent Commander of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex team. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force is actively participating in rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. According to PAF spokesperson, during the operations, 12375 pounds of relief goods have been distributed amongst the flood victims who have been badly hit by recent torrential rains spell and flash floods. PAF emergency response teams are continuously busy in evacuating flood victims to safe areas.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours 346 patients have been attended by teams of PAF doctors and para-medical staff at the field hospitals established by Pakistan Air Force. Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country especially in the flood stricken areas, PAF personnel are working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affected people.

