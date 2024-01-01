Awami Pakistan Party announces protest against K-Electric

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Newly-formed Awami Pakistan Party has announced a protest outside K-Electric’s (KE) office in the metropolis tomorrow against inflated power bills and prolonged loadshedding.

Addressing a press conference, Miftah Ismail – former PML-N leader – announced the development and said his party would present their demands to the government and K-Electric representatives.

The demands include abolition of income and sales tax for domestic consumers for four months, an end to overbilling and meter readings on the 31st day and resolution of loadshedding and overbilling issues.

Miftah Ismail alleged that overbilling is occurring across Pakistan and urged National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to investigate it.

He also called for the removal of 18 per cent sales tax on furnace oil and liquified National Gas (LNG), which according to him would reduce consumer bills by 30pc.

Awami Pakistan Party leader also demanded relief for consumers by abolishing income and sales tax, criticising the government for increasing expenditures. He also suggested reducing MNAs’ development budgets to provide relief in electricity.

Miftah Ismail emphasised the need for a change in the system, prioritising public interest.

On the other hand, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) sit-in against rising inflation and increased electricity bills continues for a second consecutive day at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.

Participants have vowed to continue the sit-in until their demands are met. “We are prepared to hold the sit-in for a month and will establish a settlement at Liaquat Bagh if necessary,” said Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.