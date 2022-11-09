‘Awareness to minimize fatalities from Breast Cancer’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi here Wednesday said that breast cancer was a treatable disease if diagnosed and treated at early stage and underscored the need for spreading awareness among women and girls about its causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment’s options on constant basis imperative for its complete eradication.

Addressing as a chief-guest at an awareness seminar about breast cancer here at Northwest General Hospital Hayatabad, Begum Samina Alvi said that despite the fact that breast cancer was a curable disease with highest percentage of survival rate but still it take lives of a large number of patients every year in Pakistan due to lack of awareness, delayed diagnoses and treatment.

The First Lady, who is spearheading an awareness campaign against breast cancer in the country, said that late diagnosis of the disease was the major cause of high mortality rate in women. She noted that it was a social stigma or taboo to speak about the disease, which resulted into delayed diagnosis and treatment besides leads to death of a patient.

Begum Samina Alvi said Pakistan was also among the countries in the world where the ratio of breast cancer was high due to poor awareness, social-cultural barriers and late treatment. She underlined the need for continuous mass awareness campaigns through print, electronic and social media especially for sensitization of women and girls about its signs, self-examination, diagnosis and treatment’s options.

She advised women and girls to examine themselves on a regular basis and contact their doctor immediately for medical tests and examinations in case of witnessing any changes.

Begum Samina Alvi highly appreciated the administration of the government and private hospitals, doctors, media and civil society for running and supporting awareness seminars and workshops against breast cancer in the country including KP.

CEO, Northwest General Hospital, Ziaur Rehman, Chairman of the hospital Dr Tariq Hasham, expert oncologists, doctors, male and girls students attended the seminar.

The speakers highlighted different causes, treatment and prevention and its dangerous consequences in case treatment was delayed. Later, CEO of the hospital presented a shield to the First Lady and thanked Begum Samina Arif Alvi for her continuous support in spreading awareness among women against the disease in the country including KP.