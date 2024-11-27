Ayaz pays tribute to WWII heroes at Moscow’s tomb of unknown soldier

F.P. Report

MOSCOW : The Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden, near the Kremlin wall, in Moscow, to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of World War II.

He was joined by Mr. Vasily Piskarev, the Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption.

The Speaker, along with a delegation of parliamentarians, is visiting the Russian Federation from November 27-29th, at the invitation of the Chairman of the Duma, Mr Vyacheslav Volodin.