Ayaz Sadiq & Abbasi also turn guns towards Ch. Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have also turned their guns towards disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Talking to media persons outside the Election Commission (EC) office on Saturday, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, considered to be close friend of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, said he has no more any contact with him.

He said that Nisar was granted more development funds than any other PML-N leader.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that after the worst defeat in general election, Ch Nisar will have come to know about his position with the support of the PML-N.

He further stated that the votes bagged by Nisar in the election were only due to his contact with party President Shehbaz Sharif, otherwise he would have to face the worst situation of that he faced.

