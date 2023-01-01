Ayesha Gulalai announces to join PML-Q

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former MNA Ayesha Gulalai has announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Ayesha Gulalai, while holding a press conference with PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Sarwar, said Chaudhry Shujaat always held Pakistan’s security and integrity supreme. “Today I am taking the discipleship of Chaudhry Shujaat,” she said.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar welcomed Ayesha Gulalai in Q-League. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said his party would move ahead by promoting politics of respect and tolerance.