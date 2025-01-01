Ayesha Omar stuns audiences with singing debut at London fashion show

LONDON (Web Desk): Actress Ayesha Omar made headlines at the Rising Pakistan Fashion Show in London—not just for her fashion, but for an unexpected musical performance that left audiences captivated.

Dressed in a vibrant pink ensemble by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, Ayesha took the stage and surprised attendees by singing “Tere Ishq Mein Jo Bhi.” Her soulful performance, coupled with her elegant stage presence, quickly became the highlight of the evening.

Hosted by UK-based journalists, the event aimed to spotlight Pakistani talent on a global platform, featuring a blend of fashion presentations, live performances, and celebrity interviews. The show included appearances by notable Pakistani stars such as Sana Nawaz, Azfar Ali, Nawal Saeed, and Emira Mir.

Ayesha performed two songs during the evening, both delivered with poise and emotion. Her voice drew widespread praise online, with fans calling it “soothing” and “melodious.”

“You have a melodious voice,” one fan commented.

Another remarked: “So soothing.”

A playful take read: “In the era of Asim Azhar dropping bangers… I prefer to listen to Ayesha Omar.”

Social media was quick to applaud her versatility, with many praising her ability to balance acting, fashion, and now singing. One admirer described her as “a huge inspiration” for her authenticity and stage confidence.

The evening also featured a striking performance by Sana Nawaz, who danced to “Tere Ishq Nachaya”—a song originally picturised on Saima and Shaan in the classic film Majajan. Dressed in a cream-toned, heavily embellished outfit styled in traditional Punjabi fashion, Sana delivered a graceful and nostalgic performance.

In contrast, Emira Mir took a more modern approach, performing on upbeat numbers like “Boom Boom” and “Kadi Te Has Bol Wey.” Her bold black outfit, paired with an Aladdin-style shalwar, added a contemporary twist to the night’s fashion lineup.