Ayub visits schools to witness implementation of SOPs

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Tuesday visited various schools of in the provincial capital after resumption of educational activities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed implementation of SOPs.

He met with Principals of the schools and directed them not to compromise on implementation of SOPs for the protection of students and teachers. He said students are precious asset and the government would not compromise on their health as well as education.

He welcomed resumption of educational activities in the province and said that the education department has initiated various projects to improve standard of education.

Akbar Ayub appreciated the performance of education department in provision of quality education and facilities to the different schools.

He said that work on up-gradation of schools, provision of missing facilities, deficiency of teachers and setting up of new schools is being done on emergency basis.

Earlier, he visited Government Girls High School Methra, Government Girls High School Irrigation Colony Peshawar, Government Boys High Schools Methra and appreciated the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.