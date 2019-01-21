Ayushmann Khurrana dances with Sanya Malhotra at ‘Badhaai Ho’s success party

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: 2018 was surely a year of small films and big successes. A lot of films did extremely well at the box-office, including some big budgeted ones.

All that the audience connected with was a good story. And one such film that impressed one and all was Badhaai Ho. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. And last night a big success bash of the film was held in Mumbai as the makers celebrated the love and support the film has received.

We snapped the entire cast at the success bash, however, what caught our attention the most was a video of Ayushmann and Sanya dancing on the hit track Morni banke from the film. Ayushmann and Sanya are seen surrounded by people, who are hooting for the lead pair as they danced with abandon.