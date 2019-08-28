Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala teaser is a total winner

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be wrong to say the Ayushmann Khurrana is the flag bearer of quirky and content-driven films in Bollywood.

The actor came in and changed the face of a Hindi film hero one film at a time and continues to do so with every outing of his on the big screen. Ayushmann Khurrana is soon going to be seen as a man who starts balding early in life in the film Bala. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, this entertainer looks fun.

The makers of the film released a teaser of the film today where Ayushmann is seen riding a bike singing a hit love song, but soon as the wind blows his cap away, he starts singing a sad song suggesting that love wouldn’t come his way because of him balding so soon. Well, this interesting concept that hasn’t been attempted before in Bollywood is sure to gain attention from all sides of the industry as well as the audience.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)