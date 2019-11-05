Azadi March: Govt negotiating team, opposition’s Rahbar Committee to resume talks today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The opposition’s Rahbar Committee and government’s negotiation committee will resume talks regarding the Azadi March, on Tuesday (today).

According to reports, the government committee led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will meet the head of Rahbar Committee headed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Isalm Fazl’s (JUI-F) Akram Khan Durrani in Islamabad.

Earlier, speaking to the media Khattak said the opposition is adhering to the agreement it had signed with the government.

He also expressed the hope for good results in today’s meeting.

Durrani said they had presented demands of the opposition to the government and detailed discussions were held in this context.

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had given Prime Minister Imran two-days ultimatum to step down, whcih was later extended.

On Monday, opposition parties unanimously decided to continue with their protest in the federal capital following the All Parties Conference (APC), with their resolution to be announced during the rallies by JUI-F chief.

The opposition’s all-parties conference (APC) was held in Islamabad to decide its future course of action regarding the Azadi March in Islamabad.

During APC, Fazl told the leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that insignificant gains should not be preferred over the challenges of the country’s people.