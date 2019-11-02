Azadi March: Khattak led govt negotiation team to meet PM Imran today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pervez Khattak led government negotiating team will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the next steps regarding the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)-led Azadi March, on Saturday.

Meeting of the Pakistan Tehhreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) core committee will be held today at PM Imran’s Bani Gala residence to discuss prevailing political situation of the country.

According to sources, the negotiating team lead by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak will also contact the Rahbar Committee over JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s speech.

Sources added, next course of action and directions regarding the Azadi March will be given by the prime minister during the meeting.

A day earlier, Khattak said the government had decided to approach Maulana Fazl after the latter gave Prime Minister Imran Khan a two-day deadline to tender his resignation.

Fazl, addressing the crowd at Azadi March in Islamabad on Friday, had reiterated the demand for the prime minister’s resignation.

Following which, ruling PTI’s committee —constituted to hold consultation with the Rahbar committee over the march — decided to approach Fazl again.