Azadi March: Security beefed up in Islamabad to tackle protesters

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The establishment has decided to further beef up security to meet prevailing security situation in the federal capital after the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) hinted at moving towards D-Chowk and breach the security zone during upcoming week.

Interior ministry officials in a top level meeting on Saturday decided Islamabad Police will be reinforced by adding 9,000 more personnel of anti-riot police and paramilitary force borrowed from different provinces and divisions.

The extra force of over 9,000 trained personnel will be deployed at different locations marked as sensitive points.

“The routine police force could be replaced with revitalised heavily equipped personnel of military and paramilitary forces and they may be deployed in and around the Red Zone, especially in Diplomatic Enclave,” sources said.

As a counter strategy, law enforcement agencies will engage the mob on their way to sensitive zone as the mob leaves the venue and start marching towards D-Chowk, sources revealed.

Sources added, lines will be drawn to halt and disperse the people heading towards the Red Zone, first at Peshawar Morr second at the bridge crossing Faisal Avenue (7th Avenue) and third at Kulsoom Plaza.

The mob will be stopped on the first line near Peshawar Morr by placing barricades and using manual resistance, sources said, adding that on the second line marked at the crossing of Kulsoom Plaza and Faisal Avenue will be protected by baton charge and use of limited amount of teargas shelling, while heavy force will use all resources at third and final line to halt and disperse the mob with heavy use of teargas shelling (long and short distance), baton charge, use of water cannon and at extreme situation the firing of rubber bullets.

Sources further said water cannons will be ready to act at the last red line at D-Chowk. Law enforcement agencies will use their all efforts to stop and disperse the mob some one kilometre away from Red Zone.