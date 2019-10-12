Azadi March: Shehbaz Sharif summons PML-N meeting

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an important party meeting after incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif announced his support for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March, on Saturday (today).

According to reports, Shehbaz Sharif will chair the PML-N session in Model Town to deliberate on party’s strategy in the light of Nawaz Sharif’s letter regarding the sit-in protest. The opposition leader will apprise party leaders of the details mentioned in the letter by their supreme leader.

Nawaz Sharif has stressed in his correspondence to completely support Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azad March and participate in the sit-in against PTI government.

Let it be known that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has decided to lead Azadi March from Sukkur on October 27. The campaign will be started from Sindh as Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman can be arrested from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan due to PTI’s provincial governments which might affect the march at the very beginning.