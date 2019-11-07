Azadi March to continue till PM Imran’s resignation, vows JUI-F chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Mualana Fazlur Rehman vowed to continue sit-in till the resignation of PM Imran Khan.

JUI-F chief said this during a meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Majlis-e-Amla at the residence of Akram Durani in Islamabad on Wednesday night. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman presided over the meeting.

JUI-F s anti-government Azadi March and sit-in in Islamabad and deadlock in talks with government s negotiation committee came under discussion during the meeting.

During the meeting Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to continue Azadi March and sit-in in Islamabad till PM Imran’s resignation. The meeting also reviewed JUI-F chief’s meetings with Chaudhry Brothers.

According to sources, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman took the meeting into confidence regarding the meetings and talks held so far with government’s negotiation committee.