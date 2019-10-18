Azadi Marchi: Govt forms seven-member committee for talks with Fazlur Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has moved to prevent a possible Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) by constituting a seven-member committee to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Noorul Haq Qadri are in the committee.

The seven-member team formed by the government will talk to Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the Azadi March where Pervez Khattak will head the negotiating team.

Earlier, Pervez Khattak said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman must have talks with government because no one will find anything walking into a street with dead-end.

Talking about the anti-government protest of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pervez Khattak expressed that they are democratic people and will resolve the issues through dialogue. “Peaceful protest is the right of everyone, but action will be taken if it is harming the country”, he added.

He asserted that everyone needs to unite on Kashmir issue. “Fazlur Rehman should put his agenda in front of us instead of becoming a dictator”, he said adding JUI-F should adopt a democratic way.

Defense Minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s one-point agenda is to remove the Prime Minister Imran Khan which is not possible. “Dialogues cannot be held with that attitude and not having talks with the government will be a conspiracy against the country”, he expressed adding that dialogue will not tarnish the reputation of Maulana.