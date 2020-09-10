Azarenka set up Serena showdown

NEW YORK (Agencies): A loose and confident Victoria Azarenka overpowered Elise Mertens 6-1 6-0 on Wednesday to advance to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open, where she’ll face a familiar foe in Serena Williams.

Azarenka, who smiled and bobbed her head along to music being played during changeovers on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, fired 21 winners to dominate the 16th seeded Belgian in their first career meeting in a singles match. Azarenka took the first set after the normally rock solid Belgian sent a forehand wide for her 13th unforced error of the set.

The 31-year-old Azarenka didn’t let her foot off the gas in the second, running Mertens around the court and sealing the win when Mertens dumped a backhand into the net on match point. With the win the two time Grand Slam champion Azarenka has advanced past the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2013.

The win sets up a semi-final showdown with Serena Williams, who defeated Azarenka the Belarusian’s U.S. Open finals appearances in 2012 and 2013. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, holds an 18-4 lead in their head-to-head matchups.

Sublime Thiem tames De Minaur to book US Open semi-final spot

NEW YORK (Agencies): Second seed Dominic Thiem delivered a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday and canter into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.

Thiem needed a little over two hours to record the win under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium despite being put under constant pressure by De Minaur, who is nicknamed ‘Demon’ and known for his never-say-die attitude and speedy court coverage. De Minaur advanced to the net at every opportunity to disrupt Thiem’s baseline game and while the plan worked initially the 27-year-old Austrian adjusted and started finding winners past his advancing opponent.

De Minaur’s serve was vulnerable all night and Thiem, who amassed 43 winners, converted seven of his 13 breakpoint opportunities. De Minaur could take only two of the seven chances he had to break Thiem’s serve. “I had a great feeling from the first moment on,” Thiem said during his on-court interview. “My feeling was that the first set, not until the second time I broke him, was really intense. Very long rallies.

“The second looks a lot easier than what it was on the scoresheet. The third set I lost a little bit of the momentum and energy and he came back great.” Thiem, the highest surviving seed at Flushing Meadows, had beaten the Australian in their two previous encounters and started their third meeting on a brisk note, breaking De Minaur’s serve three consecutive times to win the opening set.

De Minaur started on a more positive note in the second, winning 11 straight points on serve to lead 40-0 in the fifth game with the score tied at 2-2. However, Thiem fought his way back into the game and broke the Australian to lead 3-2, then won three straight games to take the set.

The Austrian’s early lead in the third set evaporated as De Minaur rallied to level things but a second break of serve sealed the match for Thiem.

“The match was going a bit flat from both of us,” Thiem added. “It’s not easy in an empty stadium and it being so late. We both got back the energy … and there was an amazing level where we both switched it on.

“But with two sets in my back pocket it was a little bit easier for me.”