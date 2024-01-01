Azerbaijan Airlines flight to Russia turns back to Baku after airspace closure, TASS says

MOSCOW (Reuters): An Azerbaijan Airlines flight to the southern Russian town of Mineralnie Vody turned back to Baku on Friday after being told a chunk of airspace in southern Russia had been closed, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

An Azerbaijani Airlines flight from Baku to Russia’s Grozny crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Russia has said it’s important to wait for an investigation to finish its work to understand what happened. Four Azerbaijani sources told Reuters on Thursday the plane had been struck by Russian air defenses.