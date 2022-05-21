Azerbaijan announces new shelling on border with Armenia

BAKU (RIA Novosti): The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the shelling on Saturday of the positions of the armed forces of the republic on the border with Armenia.

“On May 21, at about 16.30, units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions in the direction of the settlement of Ashagi Shorja of the Basarkechyar (Vardenis – ed.) region of the state border fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Yellidzha of the Kelbajar region,” – according to the press service of the department. The Ministry of Def-ense added that the Azer-baijani side had taken adequate response measures.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani law enforcement agency disseminated similar information about the shelling of its positions by the units of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Kelbajar direction of the border in the evening on May 20. In Yerevan, this message was called disinformation.

At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh , which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Yerevan handed over to Baku the K-elbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Aghdam region, which had been under the control of the unrecognized NKR since 1994 .

