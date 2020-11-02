Azerbaijan inflicts losses on Armenian army

Monitoring Desk

Azerbaijani army holds control of front, says country’s Defense Ministry.

Armenia’s army on Monday continued to suffer losses amid its attacks on Azerbaijani soldiers and settlement areas in various points of the front despite the cease-fire.

“During the day on November 1 and night on November 2, Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of Azerbaijan Army units and our human settlements in different directions of the front using various weapons, including artillery and missiles,” Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a written statement on Monday.

It said the clashes were mainly in the Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli direction.

“During the day and night, a large number of enemy forces, 4 – BM-21 “Grad” MLRS, 10 – different types of howitzers, 3 – trucks loaded with ammunition, and 5 – other auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front,” the ministry said.

It added that the Armenian forces were forced to retreat after suffering losses in personnel and military vehicles and they also face a shortage of weapons, ammunition, and food supplies.

The ministry stressed that the front is under the control of the Azerbaijani army.

– Upper Karabakh conflict

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Fresh clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and since then Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku’s right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia’s occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.

