Azerbaijan intercepts Armenian drone on the border

BAKU (TASS): Azerba-ijan’s Defense Ministry has said an Armenian drone was intercepted on the border between the two countries.

“On the Kelbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border the Azerbaijani army spotted a Griffon-12 drone of the Armenian army and grounded it using special technical means,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a news release on Monday.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the area of the Gegharkunik and Syunik regions has remained strained since May 12. Both sides report provocations. On Thursday, Azerbaijan said it had taken prisoner six Armenian soldiers when they were trying to cross the border for committing an act of sabotage. The Armenian side confirmed the very instance of detention, but stressed that the men were conducting engineering works in a border zone of the Gegharkunik Region of Armenia.