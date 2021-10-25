Azerbaijan, NATO discuss border situation

BAKU (TASS): Azerba-ijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov discussed on Monday with the head of the NATO International Military Staff Francesco Dyella, the head of the Security Department on the basis of cooperation, the situation on the state border of the country. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the republic.

“The Minister of Defe-nse informed in detail ab-out the work carried out by the Azerbaijani army in the liberated territories [in Ka-rabakh] <…>, as well as the current situation on the st-ate border,” the message says.

According to the Defense Ministry, the NA-TO representative express-ed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the North Atlantic Alliance and Azerbaijan, “the positive results achie-ved in this area, and stre-ssed the importance of further development of interaction.”

According to the Ministry of Defense, Diella also met with the Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Kerim Valiyev. “Prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO were discussed at the meeting,” the Defense Ministry said.