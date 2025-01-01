Azerbaijan says Armenia fired on it, Yerevan denies the claim

(Reuters): Azerbaijan on Sunday accused Armenian forces of shooting at Azerbaijani positions from the southern Syunik province of Armenia, a claim Yerevan dismissed as untrue.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said in a statement that Armenian forces had opened fire with small arms on Sunday morning from the Goris area. It gave no further details.

Armenia’s defense ministry said the statement from Azerbaijan was untrue.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the situation in the area.

Baku and Yerevan said on Thursday that they had agreed the text of a peace agreement to end nearly four decades of conflict between the South Caucasus countries, a sudden breakthrough in a fitful and often bitter peace process.