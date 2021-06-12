Azerbaijan swaps 15 Armenian prisoners for map showing landmines

MOSCOW (Agencies): Azerbaijan said it has handed over 15 Armenian prisoners of war in exchange for a map showing the location of land mines in part of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia’s acting prime minister, Nikol Pashninan, meanwhile, was quoted by Russian news agencies as confirming the swap on June 12.

The announcement by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Min-istry said the maps turned over by Armenian authorities detailed the location of nearly 100,000 land mines in the Aghdam region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The 15 Armenian captives were turned over on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border with the participation of Georgian representatives,” the ministry said.

Speaking during a visit to an eastern Armenian region, Pashinian confirmed the swap.

“I have good news. Fift-een of our captured brothers are returning home. They are on their way now. When they are in Armenia, I will make a more detailed statement,” he was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency as saying.

Azerbaijani forces seized swaths of territory in and around the mountainous region during a short war with ethnic Armenia.

A Russian-brokered cease-fire ended six weeks of fighting and saw Russian peacekeepers deployed to some parts of the area.

The number of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees still in Azerbaijani custody remains unclear. In March, the Euro-pean Court of Human Rights, where relatives of detainees have appealed for h-lp, referred to 249 Armenians that had been allegedly captured by Azerbaijan and were still detention.

Meanwhile, The United States welcomes the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian detainees and their return to their families in Armenia. We also welcome Armenia’s decision to provide Azerbaijan with important information that will facilitate humanitarian demining and avoid future casualties. We are grateful to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the Government of Georgia for the essential role Georgia played in facilitating these steps, which bring the people of the region closer to the peaceful and prosperous future they deserve.

The US is pleased to support these steps and hopes they will lay the groundwork for additional cooperation. We continue to call for the return of all detainees and stand ready to assist the countries of the region in their efforts to continue cooperation and resolve outstanding issues between them.