Azerbaijan vows to rock Armenia over Ganja civilian attack

F.P Report

BAKU: On October 17th, a missile raid flattened a row of homes in Azerbaijan’s second city of Ganja, killing and leaving hundreds of severely injured civilians in their sleep in a sharp escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The official authorities have declared this attack as “war crime” conducted by the Armenian security forces.

The rescuers and witness say that dozens of missiles attacked Ganja city at night, “We have been living in fear for days, We are suffering a lot. We would rather die. I wish we were dead but our children would survive,” one resident of the city, 58-year-old Emina Aliyeva, told local news agencies. President Illham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has vowed to avenge the attack on civilians in the city of Ganja. Citing the official statement of the Azerbaijan’s President, he expressed grave fury, “They will be held responsible for that … if the international community does not punish Armenia, we will do it,” he said during his televised remarks.

Azerbaijan’s public prosecutor office have also notified about another attack by the Armenian forces on a hydroelectric power plant in Mingacevir. Soon the missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the Azerbaijan’s armed forces.

According to the Azerbaijan’s official authorities, President Aliyev claimed on Saturday that the Azerbaijan’s forces have taken over two regions, named as “ Fizuli and Jabrail”, earlier held by separatists. The president said in his official statements that Azerbaijan is dominating the battlefield and he claimed that Azerbaijani forces haven’t targeted any civilian settlements till now.

Aliyev also questioned Armenia’s ability to keep replacing military hardware destroyed in battles, a thinly veiled jab at Yerevan’s ally Moscow.

He reiterated his stance that Baku would only stop its offensive once Armenia withdraws from occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics are having strained relations since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan. The OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the US, was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A ceasefire, however, was agreed to in 1994. Multiple UN resolutions, as well as international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

States including Russia, France, and the US, have urged a new ceasefire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku’s right to self-defence and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia’s occupying forces.

On Friday night dozens of missiles rocked the crowded areas of Ganja city which is almost 60 KM away from Nagorno-Karabakh frontline. According to the data provided by Azerbaijan’s general prosecutor office, till now at least 13 people have been killed this also includes three children and 52 more were wounded in the attack, dozens have been missing under the debris of buildings.At least 20 buildings have been destroyed in Armenia’s missile attacks, said Azerbaijan’s presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev in a tweet. According to the news agencies, one of the Armenian missiles fell near a school in Ganja city another missile attacked a multi-storey residential apartment which was completely destroyed.

The civilian attack in the city of Ganja has raised an outcry in the international community. Turkey has condemned attacks on Azerbaijan resulting in civilians killings and blamed Armenia for committing ‘war crimes.’“Silence in face of savagery means complicity in murder. Those who do not claim their share of humanity will be held accountable for their crimes,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter. On the other hand, Turkey’s Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin condemned Armenia’s “indiscriminate” attacks on Azerbaijan residential areas “Armenia continues to commit war crimes even under a declared ceasefire. As in Khojali, it kills women, children, the elderly, and civilians indiscriminately. Armenia will pay for these unlawful acts and murders. Turkey stands with Azerbaijan to the very end,” Kalin said in a tweet.