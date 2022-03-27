Azerbaijan withdrew units from Furukh

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Azerbaijan has withdrawn its troops from a village in Karabakh, according to a bulletin on the activities of Russian peacekeepers, published on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

“Based on the results of the negotiations, the Azerbaijani side carried out the withdrawal of its units from the area of the settlement of Furukh,” the military department said.

The peacekeepers provided escort for three Aze-rbaijani columns through the Lachin corridor: two in the north direction and one in the south, the Defense Ministry added.

In addition, the peacekeepers recorded two violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan in the Askeran region. Two people on each side were injured.

“The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with representatives of the parties to the conflict, has stabilized the situation,” the Defense Ministry noted.

The fact that the Azerbaijani military entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh became known the night before. At the same time, they launched four strikes from the Bayraktar drone on units of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the growing tension in the region.

At the end of September 2020, hostilities began in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attem-pts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a complete ceasefire and excha-nge of prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also handed over the Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regi-ons to Baku. In addition, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.

