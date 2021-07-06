Azerbaijani envoy meets COAS: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (APP): Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada on Tuesday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed, said an ISPR media release.

The Chief of Army Staff thanked the ambassador for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards strengthening Pak-Azerbaijan relations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region and also pledged to contribute positively towards Afghan peace.