Azerbaijanis raise Pakistani, Turkish flags from balconies to express gratitude for solidarity

Monitoring Desk

ISTANBUL: In a heartwarming gesture, Azerbaijanis draped the national flags of Turkey and Pakistan over the railings of their balconies to display their gratitude and appreciation to Ankara and Islamabad for their unwavering support in the conflict against Armenia.

The photographs, reportedly taken in Baku and which went viral on social media, garnering thousands of reactions, show a rainbow of Pakistani and Turkish flags decorating balconies.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey supports the “oppressed” in the Caucasus, where Ankara has backed Azerbaijan in its fighting against ethnic Armenian forces in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

“We strive day and night for our country to take its deserved place in the global world order. We stand by the oppressed everywhere from Syria to Libya, from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Caucasus,” he said.

Praising Pakistan for always standing in solidarity with Azerbaijan and expressing his gratitude, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev hailed Pakistan’s resolute support to Baku last week, calling it a true demonstration of brotherhood.

Earlier, Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of Turkey for standing in solidarity with Baku over mounting tensions with Armenia.

Border clashes broke out on Sept.27 when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties. Azerbaijan’s parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions following Armenia’s border violations and attacks in the occupied Upper Karabakh region.

Upper Karabakh conflict

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Multiple UN resolutions as well as many international organizations demand the withdrawal of the invading forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group — co-chaired by France, Russia and the US — was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed upon in 1994.

Many world powers including Russia, France and the US have called for an immediate cease-fire.

Courtesy: (Yenisafak)