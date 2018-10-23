Azerbaijan’s Chief of State Border service calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Azerbaijan’s Chief of State Border Service Colonel General Elchin Guliyev called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General headquarters, said an Inter-Services Public Relations statement on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, in the meeting matters related to mutual interest and regional stability were discussed.

The ISPR said that Azerbaijan’s COSBS appreciated professionalism of the armed forces and its victories against terrorists. Earlier, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, upon arriving at the GHQ.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan army presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary, added the ISPR.

Advertisements