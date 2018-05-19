Azhar Mahmood delves into Mohammad Amir’s swing issues

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Pakistan cricket bowling coach Azhar Mahmood revealed about the technical issues being faced by fast bowler Mohammad Amir, which has hindered the swinging ability of the bowler.

Speaking to former Pakistan captain turned commentator Ramiz Raja, the former all-rounder was of the view that Amir has been bowling backward. He added that Amir needs to pitch the ball up, just like he performed in ICC Champios Trophy final.

“If we look at the pitch map, Amir is pitching the ball backwards. We want the English batsmen to drive against us…. The fact is Amir is getting fatigues as he came back to cricket after five years with no training in between.”

“However, when he bowls well, just like he did it against India at the ICC Champions Trophy finals, he is more dangerous when he is pitching the ball up so we are working on it by increasing his workload, ” he said.

Earlier, the fast bowler blamed the five year absence over his inability to swing the ball, Amir said since his return, the game has changed ‘totally’ and he was not even doing any kind of training during those years.

“The one main reason because I am coming back after five years and since then cricket has changed completely as it is much faster and… the wickets are little bit flat now, as well,” he said. “In the five years period, I didn’t do training no bowling, so it is difficult. But I am still trying to swing the ball, because when you are swinging the ball you will get wickets,” he added.

Pakistan will be facing England for the two Test series, with the first Test match scheduled at the historic Lord’s on May 24.

