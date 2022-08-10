SAR-I-PUL CITY (Pajhwok): The residents of northern Sar-i-Pul province of Afghanistan have accused the Azizi Bank of denying them cash withdrawals from their personal accounts.

But the bank rejected the claim and insisted it allowed all clients to withdraw cash from their accounts.

Sar-i-Pul resident Asadullah said: “Over the past few days, I come daily to the Azizi Bank branch to withdraw cash. But bank guards tell me cash from personal accounts cannot be withdrawn.”

He added the people who had deposited their wealth in the bank reserved the right to withdraw it. They could not be denied this right, he maintained.

Ghulam Nabi, another resident, said whenever he approach the bank to withdraw money, guards sent them bank and talked from behind the bank gate.

Nabi, who has deposited his cash in the bank for a rainy day, alleged he was not allowed to withdraw cash. He believed this attitude would further damage the Aziz Bank image.

Meanwhile, Azizi Bank Manager Muhammad Parvez Zazai spurned the claim as groundless and said: “The bank regularly entertains its customers, including personal accountholders. There is no issue in depositing or withdrawing money.”

He explained e explainedthe bank could provide up to10,000 afs a week to personal accountholders. Individuals demanding more than that in a week were not entertained, he concluded.

