Azizi calls for Uzbekistan to invest in Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi in a meeting with the Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan has called for the country’s investment in Afghanistan’s oil, gas, and copper mines.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on Saturday, Azizi said that Uzbekistan should invest in the oil and gas mines in northern Afghanistan as it is advantageous in terms of proximity and providing easy access to markets in the region.

He also proposed to Uzbekistan to invest in copper mines in Ghazni and Herat provinces and to establish mineral processing factories in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Bobir Farkhadovich Islamov, the Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan called for an investment support agreement between the two countries.

He also mentioned the establishment of two large factories in the field of copper processing in Uzbekistan, and said that these factories have an urgent need for raw materials, which will be met by the exploration and extraction of copper from Afghanistan.

In the meeting, it was decided that an official delegation from Uzbekistan will travel to Afghanistan to carry out survey and technical work in coordination with the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan.