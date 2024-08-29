Azma Bukhari’s lawyer expresses distrust in FIA action deepfake video case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The lawyer of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari expressed distrust on the action of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the case of the fake viral video attributed to Azma Bukhari on social media, in the Lahore High Court.

Chief Justice Alia Neelam also expressed displeasure over the performance of FIA Cybercrime.

Chief Justice High Court Alia Neelam heard the petition of the Provincial Minister Azma Bukhari.

Director Cybercrime Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, Joint Secretary Interior Ministry Adnan Arshad Olukh and other officers while Ali Muhammad Zahid Bukhari advocate appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa told the court that according to the court order we have written to FBI and other agencies to act on this petition, we have written to them but have not received a reply yet, we do not have any written agreement with Social App X, on the court order 62 accounts were examined.

Chief Justice Miss Alia Neelam inquired how these services are running in Pakistan if there is no written agreement.

Petitioner Azma Bukhari’s lawyer said in his arguments that they are talking about a matter of action against overseas accounts but what they have done against the account holders in Pakistan.

He argued that an accused who is a welder by profession and shared this post, has only been caught and now FIA is seeking permission to operate in another province and the federal government agency FIA Cybercrime is not doing anything in our case, FIA can close Facebook, X and other social accounts, but did not.

Chief Justice High Court Alia Neelam remarked during the hearing that FIA and other agencies create such conditions that the plaintiff agrees to compromise, the FIA forces the plaintiff to compromise, if there is a crime, there is a compromise, if there is no crime, there is no compromise, don’t take this case as usual, I will make it an example, I will examine the evidence and complete record for the cases, I will look at this case from every angle, these things are a joke for FIA, wrong narrative will not work in front of the court, this game is only for half an hour, on the basis of social media is earning dollars, when women go to FIA cybercrime, they are asked inappropriate questions, such inappropriate questions forced women for compromise instead of pursuing a case.

The court sought the response of the federal government’s lawyer on the separate petition for social media records and adjourned further hearing of the case till September 5.