B-Form with enhanced security features introduced for children over 10

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a special B-Form with advanced security features for children aged over 10.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the phased issuance of forms would begin on Jan 15.

The new B-Form will include fingerprints and photographs of children in collaboration with the Passport Department.

The measures aim to prevent identity theft and misuse, curb fake IDs, illegal passports and human trafficking. Parents or legal guardian must accompany children to NADRA cetres with their CNICs and children’s computerised birth certificates for the new document.

The updated B-Form will be mandatory for passport applications, as old forms without photos and fingerprints will no longer be accepted.